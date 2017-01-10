Sound Advice: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Murder By Death, ...

Sound Advice: Frank Turner & The Slee...

The title of Frank Turner's latest album, Positive Songs for Negative People , could be needlepointed into a sampler to exemplify his personal and professional philosophy. Through six albums with the Sleeping Souls, his gifted and almost supernaturally talented backing band, Turner has used his energetic Folk Punk style to bear witness to some of life's most tragic situations, like addiction, suicide, poverty and loss.

