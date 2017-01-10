Son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong releases new tracks
The teenager, real name Jakob Armstrong, recently signed to California label Burger Records to release his debut EP. He recently revealed how The Strokes were one of his favourite bands, not Green Day.
