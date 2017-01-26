Slam Dunk Festival 2017 line-up latest announcement

The touring pop punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will return to the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29. And organisers are set to reveal more of the bill on Wednesday, February 1, when the latest line-up additions will be confirmed. Slam Dunk promoters have already announced the first stage partnership, with Fireball hosting a ska and classic pop punk stage.

