Slam Dunk Festival 2017 line-up latest announced on BBC Radio 1 Rock Show
The latest bands added to the Slam Dunk 2017 line-up have been announced on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show and shared via the festival on social media. Beartooth, Tonight Alive, Against Me!, The Bronx, Goldfinger, Mad Caddies, The Movielife, Trophy Eyes and Like Pacific have been confirmed for Slam Dunk 2017 at Hatfield in May. The festival's third line-up announcement was made on BBC Radio 1 this evening , with Ohio rockers Beartooth live in session on the Rock Show with Daniel P Carter from Maida Vale.
