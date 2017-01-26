Ruts DC to headline Into the Valley p...

Ruts DC to headline Into the Valley punk festival in Ribble Valley

Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

RUTS DC have been announced as the headline act for the third punk and new wave festival, Into the Valley, in the spring And the UK Ramones - a thunderous tribute to Joey, Tommy, Dee Dee and Johnny - will bring an evening of Rockaway Beach nostalgia to the Ribble Valley when they support Ruts DC at the town's Grand Theatre on Saturday, April 22, "It is a big coup getting the Ruts to come, they are supporting The Stranglers on their nationwide tour in March before they come to Clitheroe," said Into the Valley founder Stephen Porter. "They are certainly one of the best live acts on the circuit and will bring the house down at the Grand."

