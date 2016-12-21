Review - The Dwarves
The Dwarves is based on the trilogy of novels by the same name. It boasts impeccable presentation, adeptly using its source material and complementing it with great narration, voice acting, cutscenes, and interactivity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RPGamer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|150
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Sun
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Sat
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC