Ren ©e Graham: Trump era's unexp...

Ren e Graham: Trump era's unexpected fruit: new protest music

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

If there's something Republican administrations excel at - beyond neglecting the disenfranchised, igniting cultural wars, and coming up with new ways to rob women of their reproductive rights - it's riling up musicians to voice their political opposition in song. From Stevie Wonder's funky anti-Nixon rant "You Haven't Done Nothin'" to Green Day's rock opera "American Idiot" during the George W. Bush years, the GOP has unintentionally inspired some of the greatest pop music of the last half-century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Sat Earth Whisperer 166
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Dec 29 John S Ritchie 36
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,387

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC