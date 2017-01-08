Ren e Graham: Trump era's unexpected fruit: new protest music

If there's something Republican administrations excel at - beyond neglecting the disenfranchised, igniting cultural wars, and coming up with new ways to rob women of their reproductive rights - it's riling up musicians to voice their political opposition in song. From Stevie Wonder's funky anti-Nixon rant "You Haven't Done Nothin'" to Green Day's rock opera "American Idiot" during the George W. Bush years, the GOP has unintentionally inspired some of the greatest pop music of the last half-century.

