Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag throw ska punk extravaganza at the Fillmore
No matter what some people may think, punk truly isn't dead - and that includes all of its subgenres. Staple ska-punk band Reel Big Fish made a splash at the Fillmore Jan. 19, supported by Anti-Flag and two additional openers: Ballyhoo! and Direct Hit!.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Triangle.
