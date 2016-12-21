Rachel Laven begins month-long Libert...

Rachel Laven begins month-long Liberty Bar residency on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Homegrown singer-songwriter Rachel Laven , who last year released the superb country-folk and outlaw-country album, "Love & Luccheses" and was one of the winners of the Kerrville Folk Festival's prestigious Grassy Hill New Folk award, begins a monthlong residency at Liberty Bar in Southtown on Tuesday. She'll be joined on different nights by her songwriting pals but it's the introspective and talented Laven who will captivate on acoustic guitar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 4 hr Earth Whisperer 150
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Sun CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Sat tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Dec 29 John S Ritchie 36
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,569,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC