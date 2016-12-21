Rachel Laven begins month-long Liberty Bar residency on Tuesday

Homegrown singer-songwriter Rachel Laven , who last year released the superb country-folk and outlaw-country album, "Love & Luccheses" and was one of the winners of the Kerrville Folk Festival's prestigious Grassy Hill New Folk award, begins a monthlong residency at Liberty Bar in Southtown on Tuesday. She'll be joined on different nights by her songwriting pals but it's the introspective and talented Laven who will captivate on acoustic guitar.

