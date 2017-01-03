Quick Hits: Panorama Festival, Green Day, Billboard 200, A Perfect Circle
The massive lineup for the 2017 Panorama Festival in New York City has been unveiled, led by Frank Ocean , Nine Inch Nails , A Tribe Called Quest and Solange . Ocean and Solange will headline night one , Tame Impala and Alt-J top night two with NIN and Tribe headlining night three .
