Queens of the Stone Age Target Donald Trump with Brutal Takedown
Josh Homme from Queens of The Stone Age performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on Sept. 24, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|We have always be...
|180
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC