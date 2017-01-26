Punk Legend Steve Jones Tells His Sid...

Punk Legend Steve Jones Tells His Side of Sex Pistols Story in His Candid New Memoir, "Lonely Boy"

Coinciding with the milestone, the influential punk band's guitarist, Steve Jones , has just released a memoir titled Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol that delves into his turbulent life. Lonely Boy arrives about a year after Sex Pistols singer John Lydon 's autobiography, Anger Is an Energy , and Jones tells ABC Radio that his book gives fans the chance to hear his side of the story.

