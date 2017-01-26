Punk Legend Steve Jones Tells His Side of Sex Pistols Story in His Candid New Memoir, "Lonely Boy"
Coinciding with the milestone, the influential punk band's guitarist, Steve Jones , has just released a memoir titled Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol that delves into his turbulent life. Lonely Boy arrives about a year after Sex Pistols singer John Lydon 's autobiography, Anger Is an Energy , and Jones tells ABC Radio that his book gives fans the chance to hear his side of the story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 24
|Earth Whisperer
|179
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC