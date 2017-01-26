Punk Legend Steve Jones Tells His Side of Sex Pistols Story in His Candid New Memoir, "Lonely Boy"

Coinciding with the milestone, the influential punk band's guitarist, Steve Jones , has just released a memoir titled Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol that delves into his turbulent life. Lonely Boy arrives about a year after Sex Pistols singer John Lydon 's autobiography, Anger Is an Energy , and Jones tells ABC Radio that his book gives fans the chance to hear his side of the story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.