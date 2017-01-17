Producer/Engineer Bill Price, Dead at 72 Jan 17, 2017
English engineer and producer Bill Price died on December 22, 2016 at the age of 72. Across his career, Price worked with everyone from Engelbert Humperdinck to the Sex Pistols to The Libertines. "Quite simply, Bill was one of the best engineers this country ever produced, which means that he was one of the best in the world," recalled producer Chris Thomas, who worked with Price on numerous classic albums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|178
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC