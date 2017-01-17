Producer/Engineer Bill Price, Dead at 72 Jan 17, 2017

English engineer and producer Bill Price died on December 22, 2016 at the age of 72. Across his career, Price worked with everyone from Engelbert Humperdinck to the Sex Pistols to The Libertines. "Quite simply, Bill was one of the best engineers this country ever produced, which means that he was one of the best in the world," recalled producer Chris Thomas, who worked with Price on numerous classic albums.

