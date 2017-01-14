Praise opening for Paint It Black, pl...

Praise opening for Paint It Black, playing DC's Damaged City Fest

Baltimore melodic hardcore band Praise have been winning over everyone lately. Their 2016 release Leave It All Behind , which was produced by punk-scene leader Will Yip and released on REACT! Records , was called one of the best releases of the year by Touche Amore and Derek from Defeater .

