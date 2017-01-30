Pop musicians sound off on Trump's ban on some U.S. entries
Rihanna is among numerous musicians who are voicing their opposition to the Trump administration's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. Rihanna is among numerous musicians who are voicing their opposition to the Trump administration's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|Tantalizing Ty
|51
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Jan 27
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|We have always be...
|180
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC