Pop musicians sound off on Trump's ban on some U.S. entries

Rihanna is among numerous musicians who are voicing their opposition to the Trump administration's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries. Rihanna is among numerous musicians who are voicing their opposition to the Trump administration's executive order suspending refugee arrivals and banning entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.