Phoenix punk vets The Feederz announc...

Phoenix punk vets The Feederz announce two EPs, planning LP & shows

Last year, Dan Clark reprised his role as Johnny Macho in '70s-era Phoenix cult punks Exterminators , who released their first album ever . Now he's working on new stuff with his post-Exterminators band The Feederz .

Chicago, IL

