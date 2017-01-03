P&E Wing Goes Hi-Res at CES Jan 03, 2017

Working in cooperation with major music companies and The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group will sponsor a special Hi-Res Audio Pavilion at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The Pavilion, located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature a fully-equipped rendition of a recording facility that, in addition to ongoing presentations on the benefits of hi-res sound, will showcase a series of live demonstrations.

