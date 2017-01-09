"Oh yeah, I've done lots and lots of therapy over the...
In "Lonely Boy: Tales of A Sex Pistol" Jones journeys from kleptomaniac punk in gritty London to L.A. disk jockey Most rock legends don't get second acts but Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has had about three of four. Over nearly 15 years now, he has been hosting an inspired radio show out of Los Angeles, entitled "Jonesy's Jukebox" which functions as an alternative to what he calls "the same 20 songs everybody plays."
