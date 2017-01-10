Nouvelle Vague's bold new move
AFTER fourteen years fashioning some of the most distinctive covers ever - think Love Will Tear Us Apart, Too Drunk to F--- and Guns of Brixton - Nouvelle Vague have discovered a brand new trick. The French new wave and post punk covers outfit have put out four self penned tunes on their new album, I Could Be Happy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|11 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|164
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC