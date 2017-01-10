Nouvelle Vague's bold new move

Nouvelle Vague's bold new move

Read more: NEWS.com.au

AFTER fourteen years fashioning some of the most distinctive covers ever - think Love Will Tear Us Apart, Too Drunk to F--- and Guns of Brixton - Nouvelle Vague have discovered a brand new trick. The French new wave and post punk covers outfit have put out four self penned tunes on their new album, I Could Be Happy .

