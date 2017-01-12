New Uk TV Series "Urban Myths" to Feature Humorous Portrayals of Bob...
Actors portraying Bob Dylan , Alice Cooper and The Sex Pistols will appear in a new British television series called Urban Myths scheduled to premiere this month on the Sky Arts channel. The comedy series dramatizes events that allegedly happened to famous people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Earth Whisperer
|174
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|Smellin Adhesiv
|37
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC