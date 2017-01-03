New albums 2017: Flaming Lips, Kelly ...

New albums 2017: Flaming Lips, Kelly Clarkson and more

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Beloved psych rock weirdos the Flaming Lips will put out "Oczy Mlody" on Jan. 13. It's the band's first full album in four years. Beloved psych rock weirdos the Flaming Lips will put out "Oczy Mlody" on Jan. 13. It's the band's first full album in four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 44 min Earth Whisperer 155
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 696
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Dec 29 John S Ritchie 36
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec 18 Ozz1 50
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC