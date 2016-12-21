Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's a Great Sex Pistols Memoir

Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol By Steve Jones with Ben Thompson Da Capo Press, 344 pp., $26.99 "The Sex Pistols were born to crash and burn, and that's exactly what they did," writes that band's guitarist, Steve Jones, in this raucous, opinionated memoir full of the filth and the fury that marked the punk-rock very short career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.