Neon piece of rock 'n' roll history going up for auction
A bright neon piece of rock 'n' roll history is going up for auction - a marquee from the legendary Los Angeles club, Whisky a Go Go. The 13-foot sign, with letters alight in bright pink, adorned the West Hollywood club in the '80s and '90s, during the heyday of punk, new wave and grunge.
