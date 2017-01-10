Music Planner: Gladys Knight leads diva parade, Kurt Vile plays Ybor, Billy Joel in Orlando
Kurt Vile is a little Lou Reed, a little Mark Knopfler, a little Stephen Malkmus, a little J Mascis - and those diverse influences helps explain why he's in such demand. The Philadelphia singer-songwriter, a co-founder of the War on Drugs, has released a handful of solo albums , and has collaborated with artists like Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval and Arcade Fire's Win Butler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Earth Whisperer
|179
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC