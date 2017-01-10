Music Planner: Gladys Knight leads diva parade, Kurt Vile plays Ybor, Billy Joel in Orlando

Kurt Vile is a little Lou Reed, a little Mark Knopfler, a little Stephen Malkmus, a little J Mascis - and those diverse influences helps explain why he's in such demand. The Philadelphia singer-songwriter, a co-founder of the War on Drugs, has released a handful of solo albums , and has collaborated with artists like Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval and Arcade Fire's Win Butler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.