Music 13 mins ago 7:46 a.m.Green Day coming to Blossom Music Center with - Revolution Radio' tour
Green Day announced early Monday that their upcoming Revolution Radio summer tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday, Aug. 21. Presale tickets will be available to Idiot Nation members on Tuesday, Jan 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13. It's shaping up to be a big year for music in Northeast Ohio.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Earth Whisperer
|166
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
