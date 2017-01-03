Music 13 mins ago 7:46 a.m.Green Day coming to Blossom Music Center with - Revolution Radio' tour

Green Day announced early Monday that their upcoming Revolution Radio summer tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on Monday, Aug. 21. Presale tickets will be available to Idiot Nation members on Tuesday, Jan 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Jan. 13. It's shaping up to be a big year for music in Northeast Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.