Mark Hoppus wants The 1975 collaboration after hearing - Girls' recorded in style of Blink-182
Next in a long line of 'Songs You Didn't Realise You Needed In Your Life Until You Heard Them', The 1975's old favourite 'Girls' has been covered in the style of Blink-182 . Not just any old Blink, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does punk exist anymore??? (Aug '06)
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|25
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|We have always be...
|180
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC