Lonely Boy Anthem

Since 2004, former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has been holding court on LA radio as the host of Jonesy's Jukebox , a delightful free-for-all that finds him spinning beloved tunes and having rambling conversations with various pop culture figures. But the show is often at its best when Jones is left to be his thorny and brutally honest self, telling stories or letting stray thoughts tumble out, all in his thick London accent.

