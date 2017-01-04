Lonely Boy Anthem
Since 2004, former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones has been holding court on LA radio as the host of Jonesy's Jukebox , a delightful free-for-all that finds him spinning beloved tunes and having rambling conversations with various pop culture figures. But the show is often at its best when Jones is left to be his thorny and brutally honest self, telling stories or letting stray thoughts tumble out, all in his thick London accent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|157
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC