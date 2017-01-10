Lily Allen documents the Women's March with Rufus Wainwright cover
Lily Allen has released a cover of Rufus Wainwright's Going To A Town alongside footage of London's Women March protest. The London march, which was held in unity with similar protests around the world against President Donald Trump's inauguration, drew an estimated 80,000 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|179
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Jan 20
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Jan 19
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC