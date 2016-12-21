Last of the Easy Riders Writes Psychedelic Country Rock to Stand the Test of Time
A group of songwriters from across the United States - Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and Florida - started hanging out in Colorado at backyard barbecues. They shared a passion for classic rock, drawing inspiration from the Band, Neil Young and the Grateful Dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|150
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Sun
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Sat
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC