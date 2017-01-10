L.V. singer Brian Evans plans to run for Congress in 2018
Las Vegas singer Brian Evans, who has just wrapped his three-year Maui concert series, will run for Congress in 2018 as a Republican.Brian, an investor in Point Motion Control technology that permits the hearing impaired to be provided a voice through Wi-Fi when the device is pointed toward someone, married Diego Garzon in October.In an email to me today, Brian, pictured here at right with Mike Huckabee, said, "I have no concerns about being gay and a Republican. I can have values that are Republican and still be gay."
