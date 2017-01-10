Koffin Kats, The Attack @The Jinx

FOR more than 12 years, Vic Victor, Tommy Koffin, and Damian Detroit have channeled the rockabilly influences of Stray Cats with punk heroes like The Damned to create their own unique spin on Detroit psychobilly. With over 2,000 live shows under their belts, the trio knows how to thrill an audience.

