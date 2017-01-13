Kino Kimino to Kick Off March to Wash...

Kino Kimino to Kick Off March to Washington Tour; Debut LP Out Now

Kino Kimino is the brainchild of Kim Talon who plugged in with Lee Ranaldo and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth to record the ten sweetly serrated, sometimes volatile, post-punk songs on debut album Bait Is for Sissies. The album was produced by John Agnello and released on Wavves' label Ghost Ramp to accolades from Pitchfork , FADER , Noisey and more.

Chicago, IL

