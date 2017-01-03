Jersey City musicians and comics plan benefit for Standing Rock protest
Crazy & The Brains will be among the bands and comics performing at the benefit for Standing Rock on Saturday, January 7. Back in September, a court injunction stopped the Army Corps of Engineers from moving forward with the Dakota Access Pipeline, after protests by the Cheyenne Sioux Nation captured national attention. But the saga at Standing Rock is far from over, and on Saturday, January 7, a coalition of local bands will be raising consciousness to aid the protesters who remain at the site to insure that the government keeps its promises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|44 min
|Earth Whisperer
|155
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC