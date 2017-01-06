January 6-12, 2017: This week in Memp...

January 6-12, 2017: This week in Memphis history

Saturday Read more: The Daily News

The British band's reputation prompts Memphis authorities to look over the setting for the show as well as go see the performance for themselves. The ballroom, an annex to the Nineteenth Century Club on Union Avenue, is a short-lived live music venue that already has hosted REO Speedwagon's first Memphis show.

