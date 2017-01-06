It's Sex Pistols Taco Bell Day in Mem...

It's Sex Pistols Taco Bell Day in Memphis. Eat a Burrito

Every year on this day Fly on the Wall invites readers to take a spin down scenic Union Ave. and stop in for a seven layer burrito at the Taco Bell where the other Taco Bell used to be. See, before the first Taco Bell was erected on that site, 1447 Union was home to the Taliesyn Ballroom.

