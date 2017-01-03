It's not all about Coachella - " here are 10 other US festivals worth considering

Not for the likes of us, then - especially seeing as getting there, and then having some fun, won't just break the bank but smash it into tiny smithereens, rendering you with disastrous credit for the rest of your life. Instead, here are 10 other US festivals that NME loves - and might be slightly more financially friendly, especially seeing as you won't need to rent out a sick condo in the California desert and spunk all your cash trying to buy drinks for Katy Perry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.