It's not all about Coachella - " here are 10 other US festivals worth considering
Not for the likes of us, then - especially seeing as getting there, and then having some fun, won't just break the bank but smash it into tiny smithereens, rendering you with disastrous credit for the rest of your life. Instead, here are 10 other US festivals that NME loves - and might be slightly more financially friendly, especially seeing as you won't need to rent out a sick condo in the California desert and spunk all your cash trying to buy drinks for Katy Perry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|155
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|696
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Dec 29
|John S Ritchie
|36
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec 18
|Ozz1
|50
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC