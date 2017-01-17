Idina Menzel and Nia Long stay in safe waters in Lifetime's remake of 'Beaches'
It's no surprise that Lifetime has remade "Beaches," Garry Marshall's 1988 tear-jerker about the resilience of female friendship through thick and thin . Considering that the film still burns bright in people's memories, you'd think the new version would toy a little with the formula, perhaps trace the bond between two gay men or turn "Wind Beneath My Wings" into a hip-hop number.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Fri
|tony briar mitchell
|1,998
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Thu
|tony briar mitchell
|38
|Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06)
|Thu
|tony briar mitchell
|697
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jan 17
|Earth Whisperer
|178
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Jan 1
|CCGuy
|291
|Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor...
|Dec 31
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Ozz1
|50
