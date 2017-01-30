Huge support acts announced for Green Day at British Summer Time Hyde Park
A huge bill of support acts have been confirmed to join Green Day at their upcoming headline show at British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park. Joining Green Day as they take to the iconic park in the capital will be fellow punk veterans Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV - with many more to be announced.
