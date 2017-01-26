Here's How to See Anti-Flag Perform an Acoustic Show at The Record Exchange

With a group of "nationalists" being accused of Nazism on the Boise State University campus and a steady stream of edicts coming from the White House, people in Boise have an understandable appetite for some good old-fashioned resistance. Politically charged punk rockers Anti-Flag will be in Boise to rile up the City of Trees, performing at the Knitting Factory with Reel Big Fish Tuesday, Feb. 7, at The Knitting Factory.

