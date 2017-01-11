Henry Rollins: Will I Be Able to Fini...

Henry Rollins: Will I Be Able to Finish Listening to All My Records Before I Die?

Whenever I'm in the room where all my records are, I look at the shelves that bear the weight of the ones that have not yet been played, and all I can think of is death. I think of my future not in terms of how dazzlingly bright it could be but if I will be able to get all these records heard before I keel over.

