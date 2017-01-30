Groovin The Moo 2017 lineup includes Hottest 100 winners and new talent

Whether it's psych wave, dream pop or straight up punk, festival goers are in for an udder treat at this year's Groovin' the Moo festival, which will visit Canberra on May 7. A mix of local and international talent are gracing the touring regional festival's line up, including two of the top three triple J Hottest 100 winners in Tash Sultana and Amy Shark. The two stars, who made waves last year with Jungle and Adore , respectively, will be joining other local stars Methyl Ethel, Thundamentals, the Smith Street Band and Montaigne.

