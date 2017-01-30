Green Day to Close Out Summer North American Tour With Performance at The Rose Bowl
Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day today announced that they will perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA for the first time on Saturday, September 16th to close out their Revolution Radio summer North American tour, with special guests Catfish and the Bottlemen. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 AM local time.
