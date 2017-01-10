Green Day Score 11th No. 1 With 'Still Breathing'
Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day have topped both the Billboard and Mediabase Alternative radio charts again with current single "Still Breathing" - marking the band's 11th No. 1 at the format and tying them for the second most songs to top the chart of all time.
