Green Day, Metallica, Kings of Leon & More Nominated for a oeNMEa Awards
Green Day , Metallica and Kings of Leon are all nominated for the 2017 NME Awards. The British publication put all three up for the title of Best International Band, along with Tame Impala , A Tribe Called Quest and Tegan and Sara .
