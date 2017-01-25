Green Day Lands 11th No. 1 on Alterna...

Green Day Lands 11th No. 1 on Alternative Songs With 'Still Breathing'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Billboard

Green Day earns its 11th No. 1 on Billboard 's Alternative Songs airplay chart , lifting the band into a tie for the second-most leaders in the chart's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Tue Earth Whisperer 179
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Jan 20 tony briar mitchell 1,998
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 38
News Nirvana Fans Furious About Chili Peppers Video (May '06) Jan 19 tony briar mitchell 697
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
News Gee Vaucher's artwork 'Oh America' and the stor... Dec 31 tony briar mitchell 1
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Dec '16 Ozz1 50
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC