Green Day Announce Revolution Radio Summer Tour
Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day today announced the Revolution Radio summer tour, kicking off on August 1st in Auburn, WA and hitting amphitheaters, stadiums, and arenas across the country. UK based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will support all dates.
