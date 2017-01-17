Green Day Adds Wrigley Field Date to Summer Tour

Green Day has added a date at Chicago's Wrigley Field to the summer tour in support of their new album, Revolution Radio . The punk trio will play the famed ballpark for the first time in their career on August 24. Tickets will be available to members of Green Day's Idiot Nation fan club starting Tuesday, January 17, and general on sale will begin January 20. Visit GreenDay.com for all ticket info.

