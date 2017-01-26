Glen Matlock Joins Paul McLoone Tonight
Never mind that it's only Thursday, former Sex Pistol and punk music veteran Glen Matlock will be Paul's guest on The Paul McLoone Show tonight. Matlock was the original bassist in the Sex Pistols and is credited as co-authoring 10 out of 12 songs on Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols.
