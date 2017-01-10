Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor & Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano cover 'Cecilia'
Get Up Kids frontman Matt Pryor and Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano are touring together this year and they're also releasing a 7" that will be available at their upcoming shows. The 7" includes Matt and Dan teaming up for a cover of Simon & Garfunkel 's "Cecilia."
