Get to Know L.A. Punks Cherry Glazerr & Their Overachieving Slacker Rock Album to Kick Off 2017

The music industry is prone to notoriously slow starts to as far as album releases go, but this Janauary features a few exciting rock releases to jolt us out of our new year stupor -- Vancouver rabble-rousers Japandroids , post-hardcore goths AFI , and scrappy L.A. punks Cherry Glazerr: a name, with any luck, that those outside D.I.Y. circles will be hearing more of soon, perhaps even drawing them to some basement shows. The band's third album Apocalipstick finds frontwoman Clem Creevy -- the band's only constant member over its five-year lifespan -- interlocking magic rings with keyboardist Sasami Ashworth and drummer Tabor Allen for eleven slapstick bursts of elite slacker rock.

